'Shakespeare' the seal pup rescued in Jersey

The first seal pup of the season has been rescued in Jersey and taken to the GSPCA in Guernsey for rehabilitation.

Shakespeare the grey seal pup was collected from Jersey's harbour on Tuesday 25 October by Head of Marine Mammals, Geoff George.

The seal pup is only days old and still has some umbilical cord attached. It was only 16.2kg when it was rescued.

Shakespeare will get round the clock care to ensure he puts on enough weight to be safely returned to his mother.

Due to the height of the tides and the windy weather, more seal pups are expected to be washed onto the shores of Jersey and Guernsey.

The GSPCA are advising islanders to call them straight away if a seal pup is spotted.

Seal pups should not be approached, put back into the water or have other animals such as dogs nearby.

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne says: "if anyone see's a pup with or without a mum we really do appreciate a call so that we are aware of its location and condition or send us a few pictures by email or social media.

"but please don’t approach them and certainly don’t let your dogs get near."