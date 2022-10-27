Around 4,000 homes across the south east of Jersey have been left without ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 after a fault with a television transmitter in St Helier.

The channels - including the likes of Channel Television, ITV2 and E4 - fell off air on Freeview overnight on Thursday 27 October.

Engineers are working to fix the problem, but no timescale has been given for when the channels will be back on air.

Viewers in the north of the island, and those watching on Sky or Freesat have not been affected.

ITV viewers can watch the programmes they have missed on the ITV Hub, and catch up with the latest news for the Channel Islands at ITV.com/channel.