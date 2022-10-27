Young man rescued from cliffs near Moulin Huet

A young man was rescued from cliffs near Moulin Huet yesterday (26 October).

Crews from the voluntary Guernsey Cliff Rescue scaled the steep rocks to reunite the young man with his family.

Rescuers on the clifftop above Moulin Huet Credit: Guernsey Cliff Rescue

In a post on social media, the rescuers said it was decided to 'lower a team member from above and recover the casualty back up to the cliff top'.

The team were assisted by a number of teams from the emergency services and thanked them for 'their assistance in ensuring a good outcome for this incident'.