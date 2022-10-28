Guernsey motorists may have unknowingly filled up their cars with the wrong fuel after a mix-up by a fuel distribution company.

A Rubis delivery driver accidentally put the wrong fuel in the forecourt tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday 27 October, meaning anyone who filled up there between 7:30am and 2pm would have put the wrong fuel into their vehicles.

The company put an announcement on its Facebook page urging anyone who filled up to contact them, but didn't say why:

Nobody from Rubis was available to interview, but the company confirmed the issue was down to "human error" and urged anyone who filled on the wrong fuel to contact the company:

"Following an incident, where human error, has led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage, we are asking customers who fuelled up at Forest Road Garage, between 7:30 am and 2pm on the 27th of October to contact us on 01481 200800 or enquiries@rubis-ci.co.uk.

"This has affected only a small amount of customers, many of whom have already been in contact with us and the issue has been resolved.

"At this time our priority is to assist those customers affected."