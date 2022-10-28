People in Jersey are being encouraged to report any sightings of a mysterious rodent that has been spotted this week near Rozel.

The giant rat-like creature is a coypu, which is an invasive species to Jersey.

The coypu was eradicated from the UK in the 1980s due to the damage the species caused to land and crops.

Islanders are advised not to approach the coypu, but to report sightings to 01534 441674 or 01534 441617 out-of-hours.