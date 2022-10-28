Around 100 staff at Healthspan have been warned of 'potential redundancies' at the company's headquarters in Guernsey.

The company was founded in 1996 by Blue Islands entrepreneur Derek Coates, who died in 2020 at the age of 72.

Healthspan employs 170 staff around the world, with approximately 100 based in Guernsey.

The business was sold to the Norway-based supplement giant Orkla Health earlier this year for £65 million.

Healthspan's CEO, Martin Talbot, confirmed that redundancies are possible:

"We can acknowledge that we have embarked on a consultation process with staff.

"The consultation process can be considered as notification of potential redundancies, but the purpose of the consultation is to explore alternatives, including the possibility of voluntary redundancies.

"We have no further information to share currently."