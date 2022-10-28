People in Guernsey who currently share their partner's tax reference number will receive their own ahead of the island making the switch to independent taxation.

Until now, married couples have been taxed as a single entity, with the island recently announcing a switch from 2023 to bring Guernsey in line with international norms by treating all islanders as individuals.

New tax reference numbers will be issued over the coming week by Guernsey's Revenue Service.

Islanders who receive new tax reference numbers next week are being urged to check their details and keep a record of their new number.

More information on the change can be found on Gov.gg.