Jersey Ministers play down proposal to build new school on former warehouse site

Jersey Ministers have dashed hopes that the former Play.com warehouse could be turned into a new primary school.

Eight Deputies from Reform Jersey who represent areas of St Helier had written a letter to the government, calling on them to consider it as an option after States-owned company Andium Homes bought much of the site back in August.

It would have meant at least partially scrapping plans to build nearly 200 homes there, many of them designed as affordable - something Ministers are reluctant to do.

The proposal also wanted nearby Millennium Park extended into the former Gas Works site - which is currently the preferred place for the new primary school after members backed that development in March.

Reform believes that their suggestion would provide the best outcome for residents but Ministers say they want to stick to the original plan that would provide "much-needed homes" on the warehouse site.

They wrote: "We must express caution. It is important that any work for a new school, as well as being rapid, is properly costed and considered within a wider strategic approach to our overall urban environment.

"We must also support Andium Homes, taking care to avoid detracting from its effective work delivering much-needed homes."