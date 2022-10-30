Direct flights could start between Jersey and the Isle of Man

Passengers could soon be able to fly directly between Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Airline Blue Islands says they are "exploring interest" to see if there is enough demand for a service.

They are asking people to share their views through an online survey that is open until Friday 18 November.

Travelling between the two islands currently means going via UK airports such as Birmingham and then catching a connecting flight.

Tom Barrasin from Blue Islands said: “There are many businesses that operate across Jersey and the Isle of Man. The survey is designed primarily to better understand the corporate travel requirements, by gathering data regarding current behaviours and propensity to travel, to determine if a viable, sustainable route could be re-established.”