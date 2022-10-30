Opening of Jersey's Les Quennevais skatepark delayed again

The opening of Jersey's long-awaited new skatepark at Les Quennevais has been delayed for the third time.

Plans were signed-off for the £1.8 million development last November after years of discussion and it was originally due to welcome skateboarders in May 2022.

That date was pushed back to July, then the autumn and now the island's Assistant Sport Minister has confirmed another hold-up.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson wrote on Twitter: "Delays due to a few issues with materials and knock-on from some earlier design tweaks mean it’s now due to be finished by the end of the year. I'm reassured it will be worth the wait."

Speaking to ITV News in February, Jersey Sport's Chief Executive Catriona McAllister explained the importance of skateparks in helping young people to be more active and how excited they were to see the building work finally get underway.

Meanwhile, Guernsey's Youth Commission is funding free lessons to inspire the next generation of skateboarders.

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu meets the young people in Guernsey who have been inspired to take up skateboarding

Skateboarding has seen a spike in popularity after it became an Olympic sport and Team GB athlete Sky Brown won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games - aged just 13.