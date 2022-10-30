Play Brightcove video

Hannah Laidlow from Rotary Guernsey explains why they run the shoebox appeal and what things should be donated

People in Guernsey are being asked to send Christmas gifts to disadvantaged children in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Guernsey's Shoebox Appeal is a large annual drive for donations, run by the island's Rotary Club and for many orphans, it will be the only present they receive.

Hannah Laidlow from the group explained: "They have nothing really so what we can give them is fantastic, especially if they get it just before Christmas."

More than 1,000 parcels have been donated so far.

Items for the shoeboxes include a bar of soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, flannel, something fun like a toy car, doll or drawing materials, a hat, scarf and gloves.

No liquid or food should be included and the completed parcels can be dropped off at Braye Lodge from Monday 31 October to Saturday 5 November between 10am and 7pm.