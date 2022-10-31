Questions remain over whether the UK government have seriously considered using the Channel Islands as a holding centre for migrants.

It comes after the release of a 44-page report by a Conservative think tank earlier this year which suggested this as a second option to tackle migrants crossing the Channel.

The 'Plan B' report by Policy Exchange explores where migrants who attempt to cross the Channel should be taken if it is impossible to return them to France.

It has been reported that the UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, put the 'Plan B' report on her team's agenda after being appointed by former Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

However, the Home Office has since denied this.

Various locations were suggested across the Channel Islands including Jersey and Guernsey, with Alderney mentioned as the most appropriate location for a migrant processing centre.

The island's government has never been officially approached with Alderney States Member, Alex Snowdon, pointing out that the UK has "no constitutional powers over the island".

Deputy Lyndsay Feltham, who chairs Jersey's Public Account Committee said: "Obviously the islands are self-governed so the UK government does have no power in order to make the islands participate in such a project.

"And I would hope that they are not suggesting that the Island would use this for some sort of economic purpose. That also would be an abhorrent thing to do."

The main location proposed for a migrant processing centre in the report is the British overseas territory St. Helena, Ascension and Tristan de Cunha.

These locations were chosen due to the islands being outside the UK and relatively close to France.