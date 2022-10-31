The sentencing of a man who stabbed another at a pub in Jersey has been delayed.

It comes after the defendant decided to sack his lawyer at the last moment.

Paul Anthony Hadikin attacked a 30-year-old man in the Temple Bar, St Helier on Friday 3 December 2021.

Hadikin pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder and claimed he had fetched the knife to scare the other man.

After a four-day trial, the 58-year-old man was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury in July.

Hadikin will appear in the Royal Court on Friday 4 November where a new sentencing date will be set.