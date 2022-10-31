Guernsey Police have been taking a training course to help them deal with domestic abuse cases.

The programme will help them spot coercive behaviour and the early signs of abuse.

It also means they will be linked with police forces in the UK so they can learn from each other and work out best practices.

The training is organised by Safe Lives, a UK charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse is as much a problem in Guernsey as it is in the UK, according to Naomi Wood from Guernsey charity Safer.

She says one in three women will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, as will one in five children and one in six men.

Welcoming Guernsey Police's decision to do this training, she explains "it will make a really big difference for victims".

Depending on how victims are treated by police "can change how they might interact, how they might report it again, how they feel if they feel believed," Wood adds.

She describes Guernsey as having a "good base" when it comes to dealing with domestic abuse cases, but it is important to make sure that "everyone's experience is a positive one."