Children in Guernsey looking for somewhere to trick or treat can head along to St Peter Port on Halloween.

More than 30 shops will be giving out treats between 5pm and 6pm on Monday 31 October.

Anyone taking part is encouraged to dress up.

Organiser Denyse McGahy explained: "I have elderly relatives who get extremely anxious on Halloween, they just really don't like having someone knocking on their door late in the evening.

I also have a young child and I just don't want her knocking on strangers' doors. This seems like the perfect alternative and imagine the atmosphere in town with all the kids dressed up, it's going to be amazing."

The Smile for Georgie Foundation is behind the event and one of its trustees Jenny Le Prevost says the purpose is to "make a difference in the local community through small acts of kindness".