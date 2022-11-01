A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences in Jersey.

Hayden Dunning was initially arrested in November 2021 after his car was stopped for driving offences.

After a search of the 25-year-old's car, class A and B drugs - with an estimated worth of between £3,800 and £6,000 - were seized from his car, along with £1,600 of cash.

A phone inside the vehicle was forensically examined and various messages were located on the mobile relating to the supply of Class A drugs, including cocaine, MDMA and amphetamines.

Dunning, who appeared in court in June 2022, pleaded guilty to 13 drug offences.

Detective Constable Lynn Lang said: “We are committed to keeping illegal drugs and those who deal in these drugs off our streets.

"This is not a career path that any young person should look to pursue, Jersey has other legitimate careers and opportunities available.

"Going down this path will not end well for anyone.”

On Monday 31 October, at the Royal Court, Dunning was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.