Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has earned a call-up to play for the England women's team.

The 20-year-old has been selected by England women's team manager Sarina Weigman and will be playing friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain this November.

In a social media post on Tuesday 1 November, the Lionesses tweeted "our November squad is here".

It is the defender's first call-up to play for the Lionesses.

Who is Maya Le Tissier?

Maya Le Tissier Grew up on the Channel Island of Guernsey and started playing football at the age of four for the local boys' club St Martins AC

She signed for Brighton & Hove Albion Women in May 2018, eventually coming through the ranks to cement her place in their first team

Credit: PA Images

In 2021, she was named as one of the world's top female footballers at Goal's NXGN awards.

In July this year, she signed a three-year contract with Manchester United

Another player to receive their first call-up was Brighton and Hove forward Katie Robinson.

Maya will play in the two friendlies against Japan and Norway on the 11th and 15th of November.