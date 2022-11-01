Skip to content

Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier selected to play for England against Japan and Norway

011122 Maya Le Tissier
Maya Le Tissier warming up ahead of a match Credit: PA

Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier has earned a call-up to play for the England women's team.

The 20-year-old has been selected by England women's team manager Sarina Weigman and will be playing friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain this November.

In a social media post on Tuesday 1 November, the Lionesses tweeted "our November squad is here".

It is the defender's first call-up to play for the Lionesses.

Who is Maya Le Tissier?

  • Maya Le Tissier Grew up on the Channel Island of Guernsey and started playing football at the age of four for the local boys' club St Martins AC

  • She signed for Brighton & Hove Albion Women in May 2018, eventually coming through the ranks to cement her place in their first team

Credit: PA Images

Another player to receive their first call-up was Brighton and Hove forward Katie Robinson.

Maya will play in the two friendlies against Japan and Norway on the 11th and 15th of November.