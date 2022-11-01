Explainer
Jersey's new hospital: Timeline of the plans proposed over the last decade
Since 2011, Jersey's government has proposed a number of different plans to build a new hospital.
Most recently, a government report written by Ministers has recommended building a hospital spread across two sites - something their predecessors had previously ruled out.
Here is ITV Channel's roundup of the different hospital plans proposed over the last decade.
2011: Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, announces £293 million plans to build a new hospital.
2013: A dual-site hospital is first proposed.
2014: Deputy Pryke's successor as Health Minister, Senator Andrew Green, promised a site would be chosen 'within 100 days'.
2015: The Minister says 'more research is needed', rules out a dual-site option, and says a decision will be made by January 2016.
February 2016: Public consultation into five potential sites, including People's Park.
Later February 2016: People's Park was ruled out as an option following public backlash.
June 2016: Senator Green announces a new hospital will be built on the existing Gloucester Street site.
November 2017: Public inquiry into plans to build on Gloucester Street opens.
December 2017: States Assembly approves £466 million in funding for the new hospital.
January 2018: Gloucester Street plans denied planning permission by Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Steve Luce.
January 2019: Revised Gloucester Street plans also denied planning permission by the new Infrastructure Minister, Deputy John Young.
November 2019: Islanders invited to join a 'citizens panel' to help decide the best plans for a new hospital.
July 2020: New shortlist of five potential sites was published - including People's Park, again.
September 2020: Shortlist was reduced to two options - People's Park and Overdale.
October 2020: Overdale was chosen as the preferred site for a new hospital.
November 2020: States Members approve Overdale as the chosen site.
May 2021: New £804 million plans for 'world-class' hospital at Overdale published.
November 2021: Planning application for Overdale hospital submitted.
December 2021: St Helier parishioners block plans to build a widened access road to Overdale.
February 2022: Plans to demolish existing Overdale buildings rejected.
April 2022: Planning inspector appointed to review Overdale plans.
May 2022: Overdale hospital plans granted planning permission by Deputy John Young.
September 2022: New government stops work on Overdale plans and calls a review.
November 2022: Review recommends new dual-site hospital split between Overdale and Gloucester Street