Since 2011, Jersey's government has proposed a number of different plans to build a new hospital.

Most recently, a government report written by Ministers has recommended building a hospital spread across two sites - something their predecessors had previously ruled out.

Here is ITV Channel's roundup of the different hospital plans proposed over the last decade.

2011 : Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, announces £293 million plans to build a new hospital.

2013: A dual-site hospital is first proposed.

2014: Deputy Pryke's successor as Health Minister, Senator Andrew Green, promised a site would be chosen 'within 100 days'.

2015: The Minister says 'more research is needed', rules out a dual-site option, and says a decision will be made by January 2016.

February 2016: Public consultation into five potential sites, including People's Park.

Protesters faced-off with Ministers over turning the People's Park into a new hospital. Credit: ITV Channel

Later February 2016: People's Park was ruled out as an option following public backlash.

June 2016: Senator Green announces a new hospital will be built on the existing Gloucester Street site.

November 2017 : Public inquiry into plans to build on Gloucester Street opens.

December 2017 : States Assembly approves £466 million in funding for the new hospital.

January 2018: Gloucester Street plans denied planning permission by Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Steve Luce.

Two consecutive Planning Ministers, Deputies Steve Luce and John Young, both rejected plans to build a new hospital. Credit: ITV Channel

January 2019 : Revised Gloucester Street plans also denied planning permission by the new Infrastructure Minister, Deputy John Young.

November 2019 : Islanders invited to join a 'citizens panel' to help decide the best plans for a new hospital.

July 2020 : New shortlist of five potential sites was published - including People's Park, again.

September 2020: Shortlist was reduced to two options - People's Park and Overdale.

Redeveloping the Overdale Hospital site into a 'world-class' health campus was the preferred option of Jersey's 2018-22 government. Credit: ITV Channel

October 2020 : Overdale was chosen as the preferred site for a new hospital.

November 2020 : States Members approve Overdale as the chosen site.

May 2021 : New £804 million plans for 'world-class' hospital at Overdale published.

November 2021 : Planning application for Overdale hospital submitted.

December 2021: St Helier parishioners block plans to build a widened access road to Overdale.

A parish assembly voted on the plans to allow Westmount Road to be expanded. Credit: ITV Channel