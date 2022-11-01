A man in Jersey has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to sexual offences including making indecent images of children.

Andrew Pallot has also been placed on the sex offenders register for seven years after he was found to have the images on one of his devices.

A total of 1,002 indecent images, including some from the most serious categories, were seized by the States of Jersey Police who were working in conjunction with the National Crime Agency.

They executed a warrant, under the Protection of Children’s Law, at the 25-year-old's address in November 2021.

Pallot was arrested and later charged. He pleaded guilty to all offences in April 2022 and has now been sentenced to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Allan Bale from the Public Protection Unit said: “These are not victimless crimes, these images cause real harm to real children and the viewing and making of indecent images like these creates demand and so leads to further abuse.

"Any form of abuse against children will not be tolerated and the States of Jersey Police are committed to targeting those who offend in this way.”

Anyone who has concerns about suspected Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation can contact MASH on 01534 519000 or the Police on 01534 612612.

For support, Dewberry House can be contacted on 01534 888222.