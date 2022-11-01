A new domestic abuse campaign has been launched in Jersey, with a focus on coercive and controlling behaviour.

The Safeguarding Partnership Board's 'Spot the Red Flags' campaign aims to help islanders spot subtle signs of domestic abuse.

With the support of Jersey Police, the board are encouraging people to look out for 'red flags' which could be controlling text messages or subtle comments that force a victim to change their behaviour.

It follows the introduction of a new Domestic Abuse strategy, with the objective of helping victims access support.

It has been created in collaboration with people who have been abused, and it is hoped that their personal testimonies will prevent others from becoming victims.

The Board wants to change attitudes towards domestic abuse, prevent abuse from happening, and to support people who have been affected.

A Domestic Abuse Sub-Group will assess how well the strategy is working and will suggest if any improvements need to be made in a report.