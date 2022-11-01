A government review into plans to build a new hospital in Jersey has recommended the existing plans to build a 'world-class' facility at Overdale are scrapped in favour of a two-site option.

It was led by Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, who previously told ITV News the £800+ million plans were "too big and too expensive":

"We have no choice but to turn our back on the project in its current form because it's just too big and too expensive.

"The situation is too volatile and the funding mechanism is broken. So those things set the groundwork for this review."

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Tom Binet said the government had 'no choice' but to ditch the existing Overdale plans

The review recommended facilities should be spread across the two sites - but with all emergency and in-patient services at one site, and outpatient, elective and rehabilitation services at the other.

It also called for a seperate facility for mental health services, outside of the hospital environment.

The review says a "phased" redevelopment encompassing both the Overdale and Gloucester Street / Kensington Place sites would be the best option:

Phase 1: Developing services at Overdale to start within two years (by late 2024) and be completed within three years.

Phase 2A: Develop services on the Kensington Place side of the existing site (by late 2025) and be completed within three years.

Phase 2B: Develop remaining services on the Gloucester Street side of the existing site (by late 2028) and be completed within two years.

A review of the island's mental health services

The report concludes that using the two sites would be the best option, based on factors like achievability, affordability and suitability for the island:

"It is considered that a multi-site phased approach, broken up into smaller packages of work, presents a prudent risk management approach to deliver a more affordable project through a different financing model."

Work building apartments on Kensington Place has stopped as the government purchased the site. Credit: ITV Channel

Deputy Binet added that within the next three-to-six months, the government would be liaising with healthcare staff to ensure services can continue throughout the project, and establishing a new political oversight group.

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, also contributed to the review.

She and Deputy Binet both proposed that in the long term, previously temporary plans to establish healthcare facilities in the former Les Quennevais School building in St Brelade could be retained long-term.

Deputy Binet announced the review's findings in the States Assembly on Tuesday morning (1 November).

The recommendations of the review will still need to be voted on by States Members before they are implemented.

More to follow...