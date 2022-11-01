Play Brightcove video

Marina Jenkins has been finding out how money raised by the Poppy Appeal helps islanders.

This year's Poppy Appeal has launched and many people in Jersey have already headed to the shop in St Helier to buy their tokens of remembrance.

The Royal British Legion is celebrating its centenary year and the annual Poppy Appeal is a vital opportunity to raise funds for veterans.

In Jersey, the appeal is made possible by a team of 500 volunteers who give up their time to man the shop and head out onto the streets with poppies.

One volunteer said: "I enjoy doing it so much because it's amazing to see everybody coming in and being so generous."

Another added: "Everybody can't help but be drawn to the emotion of the Poppy Appeal, it's lovely seeing our veterans and people caring."

The Royal British Legion is celebrating it's 100th birthday. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Last year's Poppy Appeal raised more than £200,000 and has helped many veterans on the island.

The funds have been spent on renovating a home for veterans with disabilities, adapting cars, furniture, travel expenses and mental health support.

Liza Thomas is one veteran who has been supported by the British Legion. She left the military eight years ago, having served in Germany, Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

Liza works at L'Hermitage care home and has reflected on how much the Royal British Legion in Jersey has helped: "I was looking to move over here but I didn't have the deposit. So financially the legion helped me out.

Liza Thomas says the support she has received from the Royal British Legion changed her life Credit: ITV Channel TV

"I'm now in full employment, I have better mental health. I'm a lot happier and progressing well. Without that financial support, I wouldn't know where I'd be, to be honest."

Like in Guernsey, the money raised in Jersey stays on the island, helping hundreds of veterans each year.

But as the cost of living crisis continues to surge, Alison Opfermann, organiser of Jersey's Poppy Appeal said she could be counting fewer donations this month.

She said: "Every year we just try to ask people to do the best they can to donate to the appeal.

"I know everybody is feeling the pinch, but you'd be surprised by islanders. They have already given generously."

The hope is people will donate to Jersey's Poppy Appeal so that vital funds can still be raised to support the veterans' community.

The Jersey Poppy Appeal shop is on Halkett Place in St Helier.