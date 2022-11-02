25 speeding vehicles caught by Guernsey Police in October

Guernsey Police caught 25 people speeding throughout the month of October.

During the Safer Roads Campaign, two drivers were caught using their mobile phones and one seatbelt offence was identified.

The aim of the operation was to monitor visibility, speed and vehicle checks as the weather began to turn from summer to autumn.

Two vehicles were seized for being in a dangerous condition, and many others are taking part in the vehicle defect rectification scheme where they must fix the issue within 14 days as an alternative to attending court.

Overall, more than 100 vehicles were stopped over the course of the month.