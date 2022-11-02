Play Brightcove video

A video report by ITV Channel Journalist Phil Wellbrook

Survivors of child abuse in Jersey are calling for mandatory reporting to be the law.

It comes after the report of an independent inquiry which shone a light on child sexual abuse in England and Wales.

Mandatory reporting would require teachers, nurses and social workers who do not report child abuse to face criminal charges.

What is mandatory reporting?

Mandatory reporting involves the obligation for a person to report known or suspected child sexual abuse and neglect

Some say teachers, nurses and social workers do have a responsibility and duty to report child abuse as it would offer greater protection to children

Mandatory reporting is the law in the majority of European countries and could be introduced in England and Wales following the report on historic abuse.

Darren is from the Channel Islands and was just 12 years old when he first suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a teacher for three years.

Even though teachers knew about it, they did nothing and so many others also fell victim.

Abuse survivor, Daren O'Toole, said: "Mandatory reporting is absolutely vital in the fight against any form of abuse. Whether that be child abuse or any other form of abuse.

"It is beyond my belief that somebody could suspect somebody, particularly of a child of being abused, and do nothing about it."

Alan Collins is a lawyer who represented the victims of abuse in children's homes at the Jersey Care Inquiry.

He said: "The evidence seems to suggest that such laws actually help to protect children and help stop children being abused.

"I think there is a very powerful argument to say that those legal jurisdictions that do not have a mandatory reporting law, need to catch up and introduce such a law because it would probably make a really big difference."

Teachers, doctors, nurses care workers all could potentially be prosecuted if they do not report the signs. Something which is a great concern for some people in the sector.

Marina Mauger, teacher, said: "It is a little bit concerning. But the same with nurses and anyone on a paediatric ward , the same with social workers, prosecution is maybe a step too far. You can't punish someone for not knowing something."

Campaigners want to see the law implemented not just in Jersey, but across the Channel Islands and show victims that on this issue, the tide might just be turning.

ITV Channel asked the government to respond to the recommendations of the report and the possibility of getting this law implemented here on the island.

The government have not confirmed or denied that the law is being considered.

In a statement, Deputy Louise Doublet, Assistant Minister for Children and Education, said:

"The 2017 Independent Care Inquiry raised similar issues o this report and so the Children and Young person law has already been developed.

"Now that law comes into effect next year and means safeguarding partners must clearly publish guidelines all providers of services for children must follow, so everyone is working to the same standard.

"So no real comment in truth about whether this Mandatory Reporting law could come to Jersey so campaigners could have a tough fight yet."