Man, 101, considered oldest drummer in Jersey and British Isles

A man from Jersey is considered to be one of the oldest drummers in the British Isles.

Alfred Hall, 101, has been playing the drums since he was little and said he will not let his age stop him from carrying on with his passion.

The pensioner's love for the drums started when he discovered a pawn shop across the road that was selling an old drum for five pounds.

He said: "There was a pawn shop over the road that had an old drum and they said they wanted five quid for it. I saved up the money and I bought it."

But Alfred could not afford drumsticks so he went to a tip near his house and found some wood to make some drum sticks.

"At the rubbish tip, I found old chairs, tore the chairs to pieces, got the staples out of them and make a pair of drumsticks."

As a teenager, he made his first whole drum kit out of biscuit tins and his dad was so unimpressed, that he threw it out of the window.

But he never gave up. Even after he got a well-paid job in engineering.

During the war, Alfred started playing in bands and even performed for Winston Churchill - a show he has never forgotten.

Alfred even had some tips for people wanting to get into drumming and said it is all about "being ambidextrous" and using all your body.

Alfred said: "With drumming, you have to be able to use your hands and feet, your eyes and your head. And a lot of people don't do exercises right."

