Ones To Watch: Jersey golfer's American dream

A video report by ITV Channel Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster

At 15 years old Iman Hamid-Wilkinson is one of Jersey golf's most exciting young prospects.

She first picked up a club only a few years ago but is already one of the island's best female golfers.

Iman said: "I started when I was about 11. My brother and Dad used to go and play after school and work and I felt a bit left out!

"I started with a handicap of 25, barely being able to hit my driver 100 yards and having to use the driver on Par 3's.

"Now I'm off a handicap of five, I hit the ball a lot further and I'm really enjoying it."

Iman started playing golf when she was 11 years old. Credit: ITV Channel

Iman performed brilliantly at this year's inter-insular. Making her Jersey debut she won all three of her matches as the island comfortably beat Guernsey.

She continued: "It was great representing the island. There was a little bit of pressure because I really wanted to win for Jersey. It was fantastic to be a part of it!"

At the moment Iman is balancing playing golf with revising for her GCSE's.

Eventually she would like to continue studying and playing in America.

Credit: ITV Channel

She is also remaining realistic about her hopes of becoming a professional.

"It's so competitive. The standard is on a different level! I would love to become a pro but I think the chances are small."

Iman is level headed as well as talented. In the last few years her tee shots have begun to fly a long way, her golfing career could do the same in the next few.