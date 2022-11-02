Ones To Watch: Jersey golfer's American dream
A video report by ITV Channel Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster
At 15 years old Iman Hamid-Wilkinson is one of Jersey golf's most exciting young prospects.
She first picked up a club only a few years ago but is already one of the island's best female golfers.
Iman said: "I started when I was about 11. My brother and Dad used to go and play after school and work and I felt a bit left out!
"I started with a handicap of 25, barely being able to hit my driver 100 yards and having to use the driver on Par 3's.
"Now I'm off a handicap of five, I hit the ball a lot further and I'm really enjoying it."
Iman performed brilliantly at this year's inter-insular. Making her Jersey debut she won all three of her matches as the island comfortably beat Guernsey.
She continued: "It was great representing the island. There was a little bit of pressure because I really wanted to win for Jersey. It was fantastic to be a part of it!"
At the moment Iman is balancing playing golf with revising for her GCSE's.
Eventually she would like to continue studying and playing in America.
She is also remaining realistic about her hopes of becoming a professional.
"It's so competitive. The standard is on a different level! I would love to become a pro but I think the chances are small."
Iman is level headed as well as talented. In the last few years her tee shots have begun to fly a long way, her golfing career could do the same in the next few.