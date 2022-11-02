Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation which left a man with a head injury in Guernsey.

Officers were called to the incident in Cambridge Park on Saturday 29 October around 16.30pm following reports of a man sat on a bench with a head injury.

At the time, there were a group of people surrounding the man near the toilet block in the park.

The member of the public who found the man, however, did not witness the event leading up to the injury.

Guernsey Police are now appealing for information regarding a person involved.

He is described as a white male in his early 20's with short blonde hair. He was wearing a blue puffed jacket and black trousers.

Police are also keen to speak to the injured man who left the area before officers turned up, as his identity is unknown.

Guernsey Police say a woman may have confronted the group at the time and was with the injured male.

She is reported to have been wearing a long, grey duffel coat and left with the injured male.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact PC 94 Hopkins or PC 113 Sweet on 222 222 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.