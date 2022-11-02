The Co-operative's food stocks have decreased across stores on the Channel Islands due to extreme weather conditions and boat cancellations.

The company made the announcement in a social media post and are urging Islanders to be patient when it comes to shopping in local stores.

It comes after the Jersey Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, including strong winds on Tuesday 1 November for the islands.

The Coop said: "Due to extreme weather and boat cancellations, you might notice we have a little less stock than usual in our stores. "Please be patient with our store colleagues. We are working hard with local suppliers to increase our order quantities over this time."