A road in St John is closed, following a two-car crash during rush hour.

The cars collided outside the old B&Q site on La Grande Route de St John.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

States of Jersey Police say the road is currently closed from the junction of Les Hautes Croix towards St Johns Village.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose alternative roads.