Drivers urged to take care after heavy rain floods roads

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on their commutes this morning, after heavy rain led to localised flooding across the islands.

There have been reports of severe flooding on Route Des Issues, St John forcing the traffic into single lane alternating from both ways. Drivers say this has 'dramatically slowed the traffic causing delays'.

Jersey Met recorded more than 33mm of rainfall before 7am and more heavy showers are expected throughout the morning.

In a post on social media, States of Jersey Police said: "The best advice we can give is to take care on the roads, reduce your speed, give yourself extra time getting to your destination and leave ample space between you and the vehicle in front of you."