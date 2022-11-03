The number of reported scams in Jersey has dropped by a third compared to this time last year.

Details released by The Jersey Fraud and Prevention Forum says it received 136 reported scams

However, the Forum also revealed that residents have lost more than £400,000 through scams.

£403,902 lost to fraud and scams so far this year

The Forum's Chairman, Chief Inspector, Chris Beechey says many scams go unreported.

"It is disappointing to see that fraud and scams continue to have such a significant monetary impact on Islanders, knowing of course that the reports we receive only represent a part of the story," he said.

"Whilst we know that many will suffer in silence, the Forum can only achieve its full potential if people talk to us and tell us about the scams and frauds circulating at any given time."

The Forum added that fraud and scamming are becoming more sophisticated.

It said that the biggest loss so far this year has been related to Bitcoin and Crypto, with islanders losing a total of £176,450.

Meanwhile, romance fraud accounts for £130,500.

The Forum says it will be publishing a newsletter on how to keep safe while using Bitcoin and Crypto.

