Two people rescued from sea after plane crashes off Jersey coast

Two people who were on a plane which went down off the coast of Jersey have been found safe and well by an RNLI lifeboat.

The pair were onboard a light aircraft when it turned off Jersey's south-east coast.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm when the pilot contacted Air Traffic via a radio to say they were crashing into the sea.

All three RNLI lifeboats Ports of Jersey’s pilot boat ‘Rival’, Channel Islands Air Search, and a French rescue helicopter went to the scene to take part in the search, all coordinated by Jersey's coastguard.

The pilot and another passenger were rescued from the sea and taken back to St Helier by the RNLI lifeboat.

