Police are appealing for information following a road collision which left a woman seriously injured in St Helier.

The incident happened on Wednesday 2 November at the crossroads with Savile Street, Parade Road and Elizabeth Street around 9.20pm.

A grey BMW driving along Rouge Bouillon struck the pedestrian as she crossed theroad.

She sustained several broken bones and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw this, especially anyone with dash camfootage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with any information on the car involved is urged to contact police on 01534 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.