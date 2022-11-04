Play Brightcove video

ITV News Channel reporter Phil Wellbrook spoke to the RNLI crews

Crews who saved two men after their plane crashed into the sea off the south-east coast of Jersey say finding them alive was 'an amazing feeling'.

The RNLI, which dispatched three boats from St Helier during the multi-agency operation, spoke to ITV Channel about dramatic rescue.

Paul Clifford and Duncan Laisney, who is a former RAF Tornado pilot, were flying in a light aircraft on Thursday afternoon when they sent a mayday call shortly after 2pm.

It sparked a major search operation which also included Channel Islands Air Search, and a French rescue helicopter went to the scene to take part in the search, all coordinated by Jersey's coastguard.

Their plane, after circling, ditched into the sea.

After entering the water, they made it onto a dingy, as forceful winds and high seas surrounded them.

The pair floated on a dingy for around an hour before a multi-agency operation made it out to sea to assist them.

The raft they were on is small and could only fit four to six people at most, but lifesavers say its bright colour helped crews to spot them.

Thanks to a device which was able to beam out their location, the men were able to be found in the choppy waters.

"At that point we didn't know they would be on a life raft," said RNLI crew member James Hope.

"They [life rafts] are really close to the surface of the water so when you are close enough to see them you only get little glimpses.

"To actually find some people in the middle of the sea, in a life raft in the middle of the sea, is just an amazing feeling. It's why we do what we do," he added.

Paul and Duncan were rescued in treacherous conditions.

"You cannot see anything because the rain is just so bad," said crew member Gilbert Gordon.

"It was a steady force 7 wind blowing from the west the whole time. So we had heavy seas going down, then when we were heading back to the harbour we were head into the sea the whole time, ploughing over the waves. They were rolling over the boat one after the other."

Both men were brought into St Helier.

Speaking to ITV News Channel after being brought to shore, Mr Lainey, said: "I feel delighted to be back of course.

"There was a great sense of relief and the RNLI did a fantastic professional job in picking us up very, very quickly."

He added: "We were only in the dingy for about an hour.

"That felt like a long time, but as soon as they arrived the service that they provided was exceptional. I'm indebted to what they provided for us."

Mr Clifford, said: "It was a little bit worrying, but we were alright. We knew that people would come and get us, we were fine."

Ports of Jersey Marine Quality Manager and search mission control for the coastguard, Phil Le Neveu, said: "The team worked really well together just to get all the wheels in motion.

"We got the assets on the water and from there we were able to progress the search planning of the operation. Luckily everything went really smoothly."

Meanwhile, in a statement, Jersey Coastguard said: "This afternoon Jersey Coastguard received a call from Jersey Air Traffic Control informing us of a light Aircraft in difficulties off Jersey’s South East Coast.

"The situation rapidly escalated when the Aircraft ditched into the sea 7.5NM SE of La Rocque Harbour.

"The two persons onboard the Aircraft were able to evacuate to their life raft and activate the Personal Locator beacon.

"The Personal Locator beacon played a huge part in locating the life raft in gale force conditions.

"Jersey Coastguard tasked, all three of the Islands RNLI Lifeboats, Ports of Jersey work boat ‘Rival’, Channel Island Air Search and French Helicopter ‘Dragon 50’.

"Thanks to the fast response by the crews of all the assets, the use of Drift Modelling Software and the homing signal from the Personal Locator Beacon, the life raft was located very quickly.

"Both of the casualties were returned safe and well to St Helier on board the St Helier all weather life boat.

"Jersey Coastguard would like to offer our sincere thanks to all of the crews who braved gale force conditions to assist the airmen today.

"Your selfless actions to respond today undoubtedly saved two lives."

An investigation will now take place to find out exactly what happened.

