More than half of Jersey's older population was living with a chronic condition last year, according to the Government.

Meanwhile high blood pressure, medically known as hypertension, was the most common condition.

The data forms part of the multi-morbidity report, which collates data from GPs.

It has revealed that more than 17,300 people were suffering from the condition in 2021.

17% of Jersey's population suffered from hypertension in 2021

The report says that as well as those 65 and over suffering from one chronic condition, half of those aged over 85 were suffering from two or more conditions.

Morbidities are long-term health conditions with multi-morbidities consisting of two or more health issues.

The Multi-Morbidity Report just released by the Government of Jersey, also revealed that nearly 13,000 people had two or more chronic conditions.

Hypertension and obesity were the most common pairing - present in 4,100 people.

9,380 people were found to be living with obesity while 5,725 people were living with asthma.

12 conditions currently form the government's report.

They are:

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Asthma

Coronary Heart Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Heart Failure

Hypertension

Mental Health Problems

Obesity

Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack

More females (63%) were found to be living with dementia compared to men (39%), meanwhile 67% of men were more likely to be suffering from coronary heart disease.The government's full report can be found here.

