Hundreds of people turned up for Guernsey's first ever Bright Tights Day sunrise swim at the Vallette Bathing Pools this morning.

Bright Tights Day, which is held annually on the first Friday in November, raises awareness of gynaecological cancers.

It also gives people in Guernsey the opportunity to raise money for the charity in return for wearing bright tights and coloured socks.

Bright Tights charity offer practical, financial and emotional support to women in the Bailiwick diagnosed with gynaecological cancers. Credit: ITV Channel

What is gynaecological cancer?

Gynaecological cancer is any cancer that starts in a woman's reproductive organs.

The five main types of gynaecological cancers are cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar.

Beckie Duquemin, Secretary of Bright Tights, said: "It's the first time we have done this. Sea swimming has become more and more popular over the last few years which is amazing.

"I think it's great for so many health benefits and we thought, Bright Tights Day being in November, it's a little bit more of a challenge at this time of year especially getting in when it's a bit colder."

"The fun of putting on your bright tights and getting in the pool. We've had some amazing sights this morning and everybody's loved, it's a bit of fun."

Bright Tights is a local charity offering practical, financial and emotional support to women in the Bailiwick diagnosed with gynaecological cancers.

The charity are also raising awareness of the symptoms of and support research into detection and improvement of treatment.