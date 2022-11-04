Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster has been catching up with Maya Le Tissier following her selection for England's senior lionesses team.

The 20-year-old Manchester United player has been chosen by England women's team manager Sarina Weigman and will be playing friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain this November.

It is the defender's first call-up to play for the Lionesses.

Speaking to ITV, Maya said: "I cant wait. I'm so excited honestly, I don't think I've stopped smiling since I got the call."

"Of course I'm a little bit nervous, that's normal but I think that's a good thing for me so I can really play as well as I can and just enjoy myself.