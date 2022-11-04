Nominations for Alderney's Ordinary Election open on Friday with just over three weeks to go until polling day.

Five of the 10 States of Alderney seats should be submitted during the week prior to 4pm next Friday, 11 November, the States of Alderney said.

The election takes place on 26 November at the Polling Station in the Members' Room in the Island Hall.

Voters can attend the hall between 9.30am and 6.30pm.

Ahead of the election, the States of Alderney advised the public that nomination forms for candidates can be accessed online at www.alderney.gov.gg or at the Island Hall.

The vote comes before a Plebiscite Election on 10 December when the electorate chooses two members to represent Alderney at the States of Deliberation in Guernsey.

