Play Brightcove video

A video report by ITV Channel Reporter Emma Volney

Residents in St Helier are calling on the new government to commit to levelling up the town.

Some feel that their needs are being ignored and that plans for improvements are constantly being delayed.

In the north of the town, issues have been raised regarding parking, cracked pavements and a lack of green space.

For St Helier resident Alberto Rodriguez, enough is enough and he wants more to be done to make Clairvale Road, Clearview Street and Pomona Road, in particular, more visually appealing.

St Helier resident Alberto says he feels his neighbourhood has been 'forgotten'. Credit: ITV Channel

He told ITV Channel TV: "It's depressing. When I go out in the morning it feels like going from hell to somewhere else, and it just depresses me."

The previous chief minister, John Le Fondre, was asked to set up a task force to make improvements to the area, but it never happened and questions are now being asked of the new administration.

St Helier Constable, Simon Crowcroft, said: "The new government plan that we are due to debate in December makes no reference to St Helier and indeed the only park it talks about is Coronation Park in St Lawrence and how that could be extended so naturally, people in St Helier are feeling left out again."

Jersey's Infrastructure Minister is being asked to allocate more money to improving the north of town. Credit: ITV Channel

However, there are signs progress is now starting to be made under Deputy Kristina Moore's team, with the new Infrastructure Minister holding regular meetings with parish officials to discuss improvements.

Plans for more homes and green spaces around Millennium Park are also being discussed at the highest level.

However, local businesses feel much more could be done and want to ensure the north is getting as much attention as the south of town.

Pharmacist Stewart Coombs said: "There's hardly any green space and everyone is crammed in around here. I realise there's not a lot of money, but anything is better than nothing."

Bernie Manning from the North of St Helier Association added: "The north has been abandoned for quite a number of years and a lot of areas are now looking tired."