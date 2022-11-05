Guernsey Deputy Bob Murray has been nominated to take over from former Deputy Chief Minister Heidi Soulsby on the island's top committee.

Members of the Policy & Resources (P&R) group unanimously agreed to back the Guernsey Party politician as their new member.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache confirmed the nomination in a statement, saying: "Deputy Murray is a very capable States member who is not afraid to tackle the big issues."

But his appointment will still need the backing of Guernsey's other politicians.

The vacancy comes after Deputy Soulsby resigned, saying her views "have not been valued" by other members.

Deputy Murray currently serves as the Vice President of Guernsey's Education, Sport and Culture Committee, as well as on the island's Development & Planning Authority.

He would have to stand down from those roles if elected to the P&R post.

Other candidates can be nominated if they are proposed and seconded by States Members.

While no one else has publicly declared their intention to challenge the recommendation, some may choose to put themselves forward after Deputy Murray's outspoken views on climate change.