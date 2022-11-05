Jersey's first repair café saves 400kg of waste

Jersey's first repair shop is helping islanders to save money and make more sustainable choices.

Since the St Brelade Repair Café's first event in February, 416kg of waste has been prevented as people swap buying for fixing.

The team of volunteers meet every month to welcome members of the community into their café.

Max Livesey from the repair café says: "a lot of this is about making sure people are involved in the repair.

"Getting screwdrivers out and making sure people are testing things is a really big part of what we do, whilst obviously keeping things not throwing things away, and making sure that we're reusing and recycling things".

The St Brelade Repair Café has saved 2406kg of carbon dioxide emissions from being released, as buying news clothes and items has a substantial impact on the environment.

Overall, 240 people have volunteered at the repair shop, either by helping attendees to mend their items, or providing refreshments or musical entertainment.

Guernsey also has a repair shop, where people can also bring clothes they don't wear and swap them with others.

Both Jersey and Guernsey's repair shops are free to attend, which many people in the community take advantage of. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Emily Gabb from the St Peter Port Repair shop says shopping sustainably goes a long way.

"We really want to slow down the fast fashion that people purchase. We want them to consider the items they already have in their wardrobe and if they have got a little bit bored with them then come in and swap them and if there's any repairs that need doing to have them repaired rather than to just throw them out".

Attendees are encouraged to bring anything they own that has broken, but could be mended with the help of tools and experienced mechanics.

These items range from clothes, to household items, to bikes, and attendees are also taught how to mend their own things so they can take their skills home with them.