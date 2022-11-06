Jersey Occupation hero Bob Le Sueur dies at 102

Jersey Occupation hero Bob Le Sueur has died at the age of 102.

He passed away in Jersey on Saturday 5 November.

During the island's Nazi Occupation, Bob risked his life to help Russian slaves who had escaped awful working conditions.

He was awarded an MBE for his bravery during World War Two and continued to dedicate his life to helping others.

Bob was presented with another award in 2018 - the level of 'Chevalier' in the Ordre de la Pléiade - for supporting Jersey's relationship with France.

He celebrated his 100th birthday in October 2020 and was described as "an ordinary man who's had an extraordinary life".

Then more recently when news broke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bob decided to walk 101 steps a day around his garden to raise money to help refugees.

Bob speaks to ITV Channel in April 2022 about walking around his garden to fundraise for those affected by the war in Ukraine

During the challenge he told ITV Channel, "I want to use the time I have left to do some good to help other people".

In tributes on social media, Bob has been described as "one of the great Jersey characters" and "a very special Jerseyman whose tales of the Occupation were so full of humanity and compassion".