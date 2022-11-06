Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog bit a member of the public.

The incident took place at around 3:30pm on Friday 4 November.

The victim was walking along the north side footpath of Pembroke Beach in Vale when they were attacked.

Police are looking to speak to a woman who was walking two Whippet-type dogs, one brown and one grey.

Anyone with information should contact officers on 01481 222 222 or Crimestoppers anonymously through 0800 555 111.