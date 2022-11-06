Play Brightcove video

Police have closed the road whilst the car is recovered

A driver whose car flipped onto its roof in Jersey has walked away from the incident with no injuries.

It happened at the U-bend on Mont Les Vaux near Shell Garden at approximately 1:30pm on Sunday 6 November.

One ambulance and one police car attended the scene and shut the road whilst the car is recovered.

The number 15 bus is currently on diversion via Beaumont Hill to the Airport and Red Houses.

An investigation has begun to work out what happened.