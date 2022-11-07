Nominations have opened for the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2022.

The annual event celebrates the best of local sports with five accolades: Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year, Michael Lucas Sporting Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Rising Star.

Last year, Jersey Mens Cricket captain Chuggy Perchard was named the Channel Islands' Sports Personality of the Year.

Click below to see the criteria for each of the awards:

Award categories 🏆 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year Nominees for the main award of the night are likely to have performed well outside of the islands, though high performers at a local level will be considered.

The person needs to either have been born in one of the islands, lived in the islands for the year in question, or have very close relationships with one of the islands.

The winner will be decided by a public phone vote and announced live at the event. 🌟 Rising Star This award - which is decided by a panel of judges - is designed to recognise a young athlete who has the ability and attitude to make it to the top in their chosen sport.

The person needs to either have been born in the islands or lived in one of the islands for the last year and be under the age of 20 on 31 December 2022.

High performance at a national or international level will have a bearing on the decision. 👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 Team of the Year Any team of two or more people competing in the same event will be considered by the judging panel for this prize.

Performance at a national or international level is likely to have more bearing than at a local level. However, local performances will not be discounted. 🙋 Coach of the Year Four coaches based within the Channel Islands will be selected by the team of judges.

The performance of a coach's team or athletes will be a significant consideration.

Their achievement with the resources available to them will also be taken into account. 🏅 Michael Lucas Sporting Hero This award is for someone who, in the eyes of the judges, has put more into their sport than could be expected.

The winner is likely to be an ‘unsung hero’.

Nominations are sought from across Channel Islands sports, however, the winner will usually come from the island in which the awards are being held.

You can submit your nominations online by clicking here until Sunday 27 November 2022.

The shortlisted nominees in each category will be announced on Monday 9 January 2023 on ITV Channel.

The full terms and conditions can be found at ITV.com.