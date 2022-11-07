Young people are being encouraged to find out more about youth clubs across Jersey as this year's Youth Work Week kicks off.

Islanders are being invited to attend various events from Monday until Sunday 13 November.

Organisers say free youth club tickets will be given out with a host of talks and activities happening throughout the week.

Youth clubs are opening 30 minutes earlier throughout the week for parents and young people to find out about Jersey Youth Service (JYS). Islanders should contact their parish Youth Project for more information.

Information evening at St James School, on Monday 7 November, between 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Reserve a space for free by booking on Eventbrite.

Recruitment stall in the Central Market, on Wednesday 9 November and Friday 11 November, between 11am and 2pm.

Over 3,000 young Islanders are currently registered to JYS – this is equal to about one third of all young people in Jersey. Last year, nearly 5,000 sessions were delivered to children and young people aged between 8 and 25 years old.

As well as parish youth projects, there are island-wide focused projects for specific young communities including LGBTQ Youth Jersey, Young carers, Inclusion, Short Breaks, Princes Trust, Youth Parliament, and the Multilingual Language Project.

Interim Principal Youth Officer, Bradley Cooper, said: "Youth clubs provide children and young people with a safe space to meet new people, try new things, and develop their confidence. For some young people the Youth Service plays a significant part in their lives, we are here to support them and the relationship with their youth worker is key in making this successful.

"I’d urge anyone who’s ever wondered if joining a youth club might be right for them - or for their children or grandchildren – to come along to one of our events or youth clubs, ask us questions, and find out more.

Team Leader at Jersey Youth Service, Tony Cooper, said: "To be part of a young person’s life whilst they transition from childhood into adulthood, is such a rewarding experience.

"Teenage years can be extremely challenging for some young people and youth workers can play a huge part in their lives during this time.

"I previously worked as a youth worker for 17 years, and every single day is different. The job is so varied - one day you are abseiling off a cliff, the next you are sat in a safeguarding meeting, delivering a presentation, making pizzas, carrying out a one-to-one, or a return home interview - the list is endless.

"The job satisfaction, variation of tasks, and flexible working hours is a great benefit that has kept me highly motivated; it is probably the reason why I have stayed in the Service for such a long time.

Anyone considering volunteering, paid sessional work, or a professional career in youth work are asked get in touch with the service.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, encouraged people to take part.

"We are very fortunate in Jersey that our Youth Services are well-supported by all the Parishes and well-attended by children and young people across the Island.

"I encourage children and young people who are interested in joining a youth club, or Islanders who are interested in volunteering or a career in youth work, to take part in the events over the week. I’d also like to thank all of our wonderful youth workers who are so committed to their roles and support children and young people’s wellbeing and development."

