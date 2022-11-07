Islanders are being reminded to post letters and parcels early this Christmas to avoid the festive rush.

Jersey Post are anticipating a 30% increase in the parcels they deliver during the last few months of the year.

Niall McClure of Jersey Post says, “We expect that parcel volumes will rise considerably over November and December, particularly in respect of online shopping and consumers taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals."

Bad weather and disruption to freight boats recently have compounded delivery delays.

Mr McClure says this demonstrates that leaving posting for Christmas to the last minute is "a risky strategy" adding that customers are encouraged to post early to "avoid disappointment".

The last recommended posting dates for letters, cards and documents is as follows:

Credit: ITV CHANNEL

The last recommended posting dates for gifts, parcels and merchandise is:

Credit: ITV CHANNEL

A full list of posting dates and other conditions can be found on the Jersey Post Christmas information page.