Deputy Gavin St Pier has been nominated to fill a vacancy on Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee.

It's the most senior body in Guernsey's political system - equivalent to the council of ministers in Jersey or cabinet in the UK government.

Deputy St Pier's nomination follows Deputy Heidi Soulsby's resignation in October from the post of Vice-President, when she said her views "have not been valued".

Deputy St Pier will be nominated by Deputy Yvonne Burford and seconded by Deputy Marc Leadbeater in the election to fill the position, which is taking place in the States on 23 November.

Since losing out to Peter Ferbrache for the role of Guernsey's chief minister in 2020, Deputy St Pier has been vocal in his criticism of the new government.

Announcing his decision to return to government, Deputy St Pier said he think it’s important that the Assembly is presented with "real choice in the contest for a vacant seat " on the States’ most senior committee.

“Our consensus, committee system of government over the years has relied on a diversity of experience and views during committee discussion, and I believe that I would bring that to the Policy & Resources Committee."

Deputy St Pier added he was "saddened" by Heid Soulsby's resignation but understands and respects her decision.

Deputy Bob Murray was also nominated earlier this month to fill the role.

Deputy Burford said that she thinks it is important to have a contested election for such an important position in the Assembly and for the candidates and their proposers to "have the opportunity to set out what each candidate can bring to the role."