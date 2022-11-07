The names of all Jersey soldiers who have died in conflict will go on display on Monday.

The Roll of Honour will list island soldiers killed during the Boer War, Great War and Second World War.

Islanders will be able to see it on show in the window of the Santander Work Café in St Helier.

The display will also remember Jersey men and women who perished in Nazi concentration camps and prisons during the German Occupation of the island from 1940 to 1945.

