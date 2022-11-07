Andy Weir has been appointed as permanent Director of Mental Health and Adult Social Care.

He has been in the role on secondment from the NHS since January.

Mr Weir said: “I have very much enjoyed my initial ten month secondment here, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to build on the significant work that we have been doing during this time."

“I have been really struck by the number of people – HCS staff, partner agencies, and in particular service users and carers - who are committed to developing and improving our mental health and social care services.

"I very much look forward to working with them going forwards – I really do believe the potential is huge if we all work together.”

Mr Weir was previously Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

He has also worked as a mental health nurse and held director roles across mental health and social care services for more than 25 years.

The government announced he secured the job after an external recruitment process and interview panel chaired by the Jersey Appointments Commissioner.